“The news front was still relatively quiet overall for the soybean market today, as the market still sees continued technical weakness bringing additional money flow into the short side of the market in response to fears regarding demand from China as the coronavirus has continued to grow in numbers in mainland China,” the Hightower Report said.
“Quiet day in the grain markets after a big week of selling amidst nervous jitters over the coronavirus spreading throughout China and various other countries…,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wall Street was under serious pressure much of the day. China is expected to return to the market next week, after their weeklong Lunar New Year Holiday.”