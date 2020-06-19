“Another quiet day in the markets as the weekend approaches,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybeans were strong for the week on ideas that US/Chinese tensions were easing slightly, along with hopes that China will continue to honor their Phase One Trade Agreement commitment as they have stated that they would many times.”
Export news from China and Brazil provided some support for soybeans. “News that China and US trade negotiations are continuing, and talk that China will buy more US soybeans helped to support,” the Hightower Report said. “In addition Brazil soybeans for export are priced well above US so traders are hopeful that China buys US soybeans over the near term.”