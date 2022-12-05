Markets 'quiet' on Monday

People are also reading…
Grain markets had a fairly slow day to begin the trading week. “Grain markets were weaker in a quiet news day, with wheat leading the way,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Outside markets backed off their recent optimism, as stronger economic numbers left investors worried about the Fed staying aggressive in fighting inflation.”
“December 9 is the next USDA report – broad changes are not expected at this time, but exports might be lowered,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The 7-day forecast is mostly favorable for Brazil but Argentina is dry and expecting triple digit temperatures this week. China is relaxing some Covid restrictions, which may help the grain and crude oil markets.”