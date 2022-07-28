Markets reacting to interest rate news

People are also reading…
Stock futures are lower this morning after seeing gains on Wednesday afternoon. The market is still digesting news that the Fed is implementing interest rate hikes, “but put no timeline on them,” CHS Hedging said. “(Fed Chair Jerome Powell) says the U.S. is not in a recession, pointing towards a strong labor market.”
Open interest is continuing to fall in both corn and soybean markets, ADM Investor Services said. “Managed funds still unwilling to add to longs due to recession threat despite warmer and drier long range U.S. Midwest forecast.”