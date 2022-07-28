 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Markets reacting to interest rate news

Stock futures are lower this morning after seeing gains on Wednesday afternoon. The market is still digesting news that the Fed is implementing interest rate hikes, “but put no timeline on them,” CHS Hedging said. “(Fed Chair Jerome Powell) says the U.S. is not in a recession, pointing towards a strong labor market.”

Open interest is continuing to fall in both corn and soybean markets, ADM Investor Services said. “Managed funds still unwilling to add to longs due to recession threat despite warmer and drier long range U.S. Midwest forecast.”

Weather may drive down crop yields

The 8-14 day forecast looks very hot and very dry for the Western Corn Belt, which could be a factor causing traders to be a little concerned …

Corn

Current Ukraine corn crop forecasts does not account for the potential physical inability to harvest due to a lack of fuel, parts, labor and s…

Soybeans

The soy futures rally presses on with beans and soy oil looking to take control of the rally after the Monday and Tuesday rounds were mostly m…

Soybeans

A drop in China buying of U.S. soybeans has offered resistance to soy prices. The Weekly Export Inspections will be out this morning to start …

Wheat

Spring wheat conditions dropped to 68% good to excellent vs. 71% last week and 9% last year. The spring wheat tour beginning today from Fargo,…

Row crop prices continue to dip

“A general malaise continues to engulf the row crops,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Rallies are shallow and short lived. Crop conditions are in…

Corn

Corn has good weather into the forecast into early August and traders have stayed active, according to The Hightower Report.

Wheat

Wheat futures are rising as Russia fired more missiles in the Odesa region of Ukraine, CHS Hedging said. “The market is very weary of how much…

