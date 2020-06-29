Grain markets were mixed overnight with corn futures edging higher after five consecutive sessions lower while soybean and wheat futures pulled back on weather conditions, according to Allendale. Forecasters expect favorable rains across the heart of the Midwest farm belt through the start of this week, which should limit the stress on crops when above-normal temperatures move into the region later in the week.
A drier trend is developing in the extended forecast models, but it may take a significant weather issue to cause crop conditions to deteriorate, according to The Hightower Report. If the weather stays close to normal the market looks vulnerable to more selling. Outside market forces are also weighing on the market with the International Monetary Fund indicating world GDP would slide to -4.9%, which could hurt demand.
The transition from June into July is always a critical time during the growing season as we get the June 30 acreage and stocks report, a good look into the forecasts for pollination and the very real seasonal tendency for the corn market to make seasonal directional turns, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. Unfortunately, 2020 looks worse than previous years as prices are heading into July at their lowest non-harvest lows levels since 2010.