Markets remain volatile with weather and export uncertainty

Ukraine expects five ships to arrive at its Chornomorsk Black Sea port today for loading with more than 70,000 tonnes of agricultural products, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said this morning.
With improving weather and significant economic concerns out of China, both soybean supply and demand factors have taken a turn for the worse, The Hightower Report said today. However, the severe heat wave in China has traders concerned with crop conditions, and talk of the oversold condition of the market help to support soybean prices, The Report said.