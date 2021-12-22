Markets rise on Biden Covid announcement

President Biden said yesterday the country will not back to lockdowns like in March 2020. “I think this helped a lot of stuff, including our commodity markets,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “You can always make the argument that this Covid stuff will affect the markets because of the ethanol tie.”
Good demand for corn combined with dry weather concerns in Brazil and Argentina help support this market heading into the holiday trading schedule, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Tuesday’s noon central Brazil maps added some rain. If realized, this could add uncertainty to the long-range forecast.
Russia continues to move away from commitments it made to join the World Trade Organization in 2012, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Tuesday, citing agricultural import restrictions and import substitution policies. In an annual report to Congress on Russia’s WTO compliance, USTR said Russia in 2021 introduced new tracking systems for consignments of goods through supply chains and has maintained non-science-based agricultural import restrictions.