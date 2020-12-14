Markets rise on vaccine news

Equity markets are higher as the first doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine went out for delivery yesterday morning across the country, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. There were 2.9 million doses that have been put into transit.
Enough rain has fallen in Brazil to take the edge off the weather market talk, but a consistent flow of export sales in corn and beans continue to underpin breaks, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Partners said. Heading into year-end South American weather and world demand will be the major factors in direction.
CropWatch Weekly Update
