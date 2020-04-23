Grain markets were mixed overnight as traders look to the latest on demand in this morning’s export sales numbers, Allendale said.
“While it is difficult to find positive supply/demand fundamentals, it is possible that conditions are just not as bad as feared early this week,” The Hightower Report said after nothing the demand from China for U.S. corn and soybeans.
The 6- to 10-day forecast calls for precipitation for much of the Corn Belt ranging from 0.3 to 0.8 inches by Monday into Tuesday. Despite cool temperatures, famers are planting, said Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging.