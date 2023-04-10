People are also reading…
Traders are looking ahead to tomorrow’s USDA WASDE report. “Corn and wheat traded higher ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report, while soybeans were slightly weaker,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said.” Outside markets are also waiting for report data on inflation figures. Equities were lower this morning but turned positive on the close.”
“The corn export movement remains a major focus for traders,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weekly export inspections for last week were reported today at 805,000 mt, within expectations. Those numbers on the lighter side of the market’s hope as inspections were softer than last week’s numbers.”