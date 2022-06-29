Markets setting up for big report

People are also reading…
“The grain markets were mixed ahead of the UDSA data, along with end of month and quarter end,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The oil markets were on the defensive from increased supplies of gasoline and uncertainty about the health of the world economy. The primary focus is on tomorrow’s USDA acreage and stocks numbers.”
The USDA report could have a big impact as markets look for direction. “USDA report, month end, quarter end, July first notice and Weekly US export sales tomorrow,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Buckle up. Soybean futures ended higher… Most feel USDA estimate of US soybeans will be down from USDA March guess.”