Markets setting up for Thursday report

Equity futures are “slightly higher” this morning as the market is waiting for an update on CPI data tomorrow morning and major bank reports coming on Friday, CHS Hedging said. That could give markets overlying direction when released.
Directly relating to the crop market, the December 1 Grain Stocks and WASDE report will be released tomorrow, and should give the first look at 2023 winter wheat seedings, CHS Hedging said.
Expectations for that report are “lack luster,” Blue Line Futures said, with only minor changes expected in corn and soybeans. “With that said, we've also seen some big surprises in this report over the years. So, per usual; expect the unexpected.”