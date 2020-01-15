Markets on Wednesday were reacting to the U.S. and China signing a trade deal that means China will purchase an average of $40 bln a year for two years on ag products. “There was a signing today between the U.S. and China on a Phase 1 trade agreement,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Theoretically, this should have been good news with the market moving higher, but prices didn’t budge. Is it more of a buy the rumor, sell the fact? Perhaps.”
“The long awaited signing of the Phase One trade agreement with China took place today,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There is much uncertainty surrounding the details of what the agreement entails. No threatening weather to speak of over the next week or so. Next week is a short trade week with the grin markets closed on Monday (for Martin Luther King Day).”