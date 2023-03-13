People are also reading…
Banking worries were “reduced a little” this morning as the government responds and tries to calm traders after the weekend’s scare, CHS Hedging said. “The Dollar Index declined over thoughts the Fed may hold off on interest rate increases nearterm, and Treasuries had another strong day with a movement to safety.”
“Most commodities closed lower today, along with equity markets that have been struggling since the Silicon Valley Bank was officially shut down over the weekend, and panic in the financial sector set in with runs on some smaller banks beginning to spread until the FDIC stepped in,” Total Farm Marketing said.