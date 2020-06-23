“There was some scuttlebutt in the news overnight suggesting that the US/Chinese trade deal was on the skids,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “That got corrected later in the evening, but the markets remained on the defensive amidst concerns about future Chines buying of US goods. Weather forecasts suggest a wetter pattern to develop over the Norther Plains.”
Traders were watching the impact of hog numbers and weather on grain markets. “US June 1 hog and pig report should show hog numbers up 3%, kept for breeding down 2% and marketings up 4%,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US Midwest could see short waves of showers every 3-4 days favoring the eastern states.”