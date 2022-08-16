 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Markets stay lower Tuesday morning

Grain markets are lower to open Tuesday as follow-through selling continued overnight, CHS Hedging said. “Lower crude oil futures and tensions surrounding Taiwan” helped pressure as well.

Globally, five more ships have left Ukrainian ports carrying corn and wheat, a good sign for the country’s trade expectations, CHS Hedging said.

“Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans delivered to elevators and processors around the U.S. Midwest were flat to lower on Monday on muted demand as good crop weather boosted yield prospects for the harvest due to begin in the coming weeks, dealers said,” according to ADM Investor Services.

Corn

WASDE report today showed the USDA drop the corn yield to 175.4 bu./acre vs. 175.9 expected and 177.0 in July. Ending stocks were at 1.388 bil…

Wheat

There is a firmer tone on weather outlooks “with gains limited from the start of Ukraine wheat shipments.”

Soybeans

“The entire soy complex was significantly higher earlier in the day, boosted by the report of a sale to China by private exporters and declini…

Wheat

Wheat values opened lower as investors jockeyed their positions ahead of the USDA report scheduled for later this morning. Prices drew additio…

Corn

“Futures started firm and broke through yesterday’s highs but finished the day only a few cents higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, s…

