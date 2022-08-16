Markets stay lower Tuesday morning

Grain markets are lower to open Tuesday as follow-through selling continued overnight, CHS Hedging said. “Lower crude oil futures and tensions surrounding Taiwan” helped pressure as well.
Globally, five more ships have left Ukrainian ports carrying corn and wheat, a good sign for the country’s trade expectations, CHS Hedging said.
“Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans delivered to elevators and processors around the U.S. Midwest were flat to lower on Monday on muted demand as good crop weather boosted yield prospects for the harvest due to begin in the coming weeks, dealers said,” according to ADM Investor Services.