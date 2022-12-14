Markets stay mixed Wednesday

People are also reading…
“Mixed markets with wheat lower on ample world supplies and stiff competition from the Black Sea Region,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn moved lower on lack of fresh supportive news and not so fabulous export demand… The Federal Reserve raised interest rates 50 basis points and looks to additional increases of 75 basis points by year end 2023.”
Analysts continue to watch the crop situation in Ukraine. “The Odessa (Ukraine) port is partially back working but there is concern about getting insurance for the vessels,” Total Farm Marketing said. “An estimated 40% of Ukraine’s corn crop is not yet harvested and up to 9 mmt might remain in the fields until spring.”