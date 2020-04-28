Grain markets continued to slide in Monday’s trade as energy prices are down, applying pressure to corn and soybeans, Allendale said. “Wheat futures were also lower on fears of increasing global supplies,” they said. “Traders will also focus on how soon meat packing plants can restore normal production.”
Yesterday’s Crop Progress report showed corn plantings at 27% complete, 7 points above average, while soybean plantings are at 8% complete and hard red spring wheat at 14% compete. Winter wheat conditions are sitting at 54% Good/Excellent.