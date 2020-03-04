After two days of recovery to open the week, grain markets are more mixed overnight as virus fears continue to flood the market, Allendale said. “Global stimulus packages calm additional concerns about the impact of the coronavirus,” they said. “Traders will continue to monitor increases in export demand as well as the containment of the coronavirus.”
Projections for the stock market are higher today, Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said, noting that “futures are trading over 600 points higher this morning.”