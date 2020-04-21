“May crude oil did something I’ve never seen in commodities futures before: It traded into negative value. May crude oil traded at -$40.32 per barrel,” Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging said Tuesday, noting the impact on ethanol pricing as well.
Markets got off to a bit of a sour start today after a volatile trade day yesterday mostly due to crude oil, said John Payne of Daniels Marketing. Corn futures are deteriorating quickly, soybeans are down and wheat is unchanged, he said in his early morning report.
Payne said he isn’t overly concerned that corn will do the same as oil, but corn could go down further. Corn and soybeans have more markets and storage options than oil does.