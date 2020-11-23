Markets still waiting for COVID aid

“Coronavirus aid package remains at a standstill,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The equity markets traded higher on promising vaccine results, with hope for availability by the end of the year. Gold was down sharply on vaccine optimism and hopes of economic recovery, breaking through 1850 support from strong US services and manufacturing data.”
“Cumulative 2020-21 US soybean exports are 897 mln bu. vs 529 last year, up 368 mln bu.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA is forecasting a 524 mil bu increase in 2020-21 US soybean exports with their current estimate of 2,200 mil bu, which appears low. Appears market needs some new China buying US soybeans to push over key resistance.”