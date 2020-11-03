“The grain markets were stronger ahead of the US election results,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew support from outside markets. Weather conditions look favorable for much of the US Midwest this week. Wall Street was stronger on hopes of a stimulus package to be revealed soon.”
Analysts are watching weather and harvest news. “(Soybean) Yield numbers are solid, yet the crop will not be as larges as was anticipated in early August,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The price recovery mostly reflects this as well as concerns of South American availability. While parts of Brazil look to receive moisture, other regions of the country remain moisture deficit.”