There was nothing big from a production standpoint in Friday’s USDA report, with the government taking a pretty conservative approach in dropping yields, according to Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “This didn’t give one side or the other a reason to sway from their opinion, and we’re likely going to have to wait until harvest to get a clear picture on yield potential,” he said.
The six- to 10-day forecast for the Midwest sees mostly dry weather to continue through the weekend, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. Little to no rains are seen for most of region. Temps are seen running below average in most of the region. The 11- to 16-day outlook for the Midwest has below-average rainfall and average to above average temps.