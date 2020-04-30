Soybeans, soymeal, soyoil, wheat and corn traded higher. ADM Ag Market View says “some good weekly export sales and talk of additional China interest in U.S. soybeans triggered a short covering rally. Demand bears feel this was an air pocket rally in a bear market.” U.S. stocks were lower.
Stewart-Peterson says “planting is going well so far, though the corn crop is far from made. July corn is trading above it's 10-day moving average resistance level this morning for the first time since March 30.” A hike in energy markets is providing some price support for corn.