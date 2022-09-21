Markets trade mixed Wednesday

People are also reading…
“Grain markets were mixed with wheat higher and corn lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybean and its products were lower. The equity market turned lower following the Fed’s 75-basis point rate hike. The US dollar jumped to new highs and is at the highest level it has been since June of 2002.”
“Unlike yesterday where higher wheat supported both corn and soybean prices, today, Nov beans gave back all their gains from the day before,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices were higher earlier in the day, but began selling off at the open in anticipation of the Fed’s rate hike announcement, which came in as expected at 75-basis points.”