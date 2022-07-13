 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Markets wait for inflation report today

Many markets bide time ahead of CPI data today, which is expected gauge inflation at a 40-year high, Total Farm Marketing said this morning in its sunrise update.

USDA basically gave the trade what it expected. Still, some feel they are too high in World wheat supplies and too low in demand, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey will hold talks today in Istanbul with U.N. officials on resuming Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea from the Odesa port, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said today.

