Grain markets are lower despite short-covering by the funds, Allendale said. They noted most support is coming from “optimism regarding additional U.S. agricultural export sales to China,” and the markets expect to move based on expectations for tomorrow’s WASDE report.
Average estimates for that report show traders expecting corn ending stocks at 1.864 bln bushels, soybeans at 443 mln bushels and wheat at 954 mln bushels, Allendale said. However, the report is not expected to include Phase 1 trade details about China’s commitments, but the deal is expected to be factored into tomorrow’s numbers, according to the USDA.