Markets waiting for jobs numbers today

The grain and oilseed markets are starting out slightly higher with wheat leading the way with double-digit gains. The outside markets are slightly higher also waiting to see the numbers coming from the U.S. Labor Department which releases its jobs report for September this morning, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Sub-freezing temperatures are in the forecast as far south as Missouri through Oct. 9 which may cause damage to some crops, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.