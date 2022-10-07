 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Markets waiting for jobs numbers today

The grain and oilseed markets are starting out slightly higher with wheat leading the way with double-digit gains. The outside markets are slightly higher also waiting to see the numbers coming from the U.S. Labor Department which releases its jobs report for September this morning, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures are in the forecast as far south as Missouri through Oct. 9 which may cause damage to some crops, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

Corn

The USDA corn stock is estimate cames in at 1.377 billion bushels compared to 1.495 billion bushels expected by the trade and is bullish for t…

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk that Central Banks may not raise rates as high as feared may hav…

Wheat

Wheat market prices were supported by the EU’s new sanctions on Russia, as there are new reports of only 2.7 mln acres of winter wheat planted…

U.S. dollar drops to help grains

“The U.S. Dollar has begun to come off its highs, which has provided support to most commodities but especially crude oil which was up nearly …

Soybeans

Harvest continues to move forward “with good weather” expected for the early portion of October, CHS Hedging said.

Corn

Futures markets are “stuck in the range” we’ve seen since the end of August, CHS Hedging said.

