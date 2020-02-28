Traders were anticipating a bounce back with investors “watching closely the number of new cases of the coronavirus over the next weeks in hopes the virus will be contained and that World economies could begin to grow again,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Grain futures are oversold and should correct upward once the virus is contained.”
“The U.S. dollar is correcting from recent highs, which is supportive, but outside markets are very negative,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Crude oil is down nearly $3 which will tighten ethanol margins. The Brazilian real is pushing to new lows yet again. In addition, Farm Futures released a U.S. corn acreage yesterday of 96.6 mln acres, which could grow ending stocks.”