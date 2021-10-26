Markets watching export, trade news

Ideas about trade relations and possible tariff reductions have reentered the conversation recently, as John Payne of Daniels Trading looked at a video conference held by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and China’s Vice Premier Liu. “Corn prices in China are rallying as well, trading to front month highs seen back in March when the Chinese government had to step in and regulate things,” Payne said. “I think Chinese imports are likely soon given the strong currency.”
A trucker strike in Brazil is expected to potentially begin on November 1, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said, which could impact grain markets moving forward.