Soybean markets are anticipating a trade deal between the U.S. and China getting closer, although they’re not taking off just yet.
“Despite the markets feeling that the U.S. and China are growing closer and closer to signing the Phase 1 trade deal, speculators appear somewhat hesitant to take beans higher on this speculation,” Stewart-Peterson said.
Overall, it was a fairly quiet day for grain markets as traders waited for more fresh information. “Quiet day in the grain markets as the trade marks time ahead of Friday’s USDA report,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Producers are not willing sellers at current price levels as the focus is on getting the crop harvested rather than getting the crop marketed.”