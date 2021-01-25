‘Massive’ trading in grain markets

Grain markets are mixed, but it’s been anything but a quiet overnight session, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “A massive overnight trading volume across corn and beans could be an overnight session volume record,” he said. “Prices opened sharply on the defensive following the beatdown that markets took on Friday.”
Parts of north Brazil and central Argentina corn and soybean areas saw only 35% of normal rains over the past 30 days, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Some look for Brazil soybean crop near 128 million metric tons vs USDA 133. February-March soybean exports were at 10.5 million tons versus 15.6 million last year.
Why the big selloff in the grain markets? “I don’t know if there’s one reason,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “Part of me says soybeans rallied $6 a bushel without any real significant correction. Corn rallied more than $2 a bushel just from its August low, again with few corrections. I think this kind of thing is inevitable.”