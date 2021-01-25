 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Massive’ trading in grain markets

‘Massive’ trading in grain markets

Grain markets are mixed, but it’s been anything but a quiet overnight session, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “A massive overnight trading volume across corn and beans could be an overnight session volume record,” he said. “Prices opened sharply on the defensive following the beatdown that markets took on Friday.”

Parts of north Brazil and central Argentina corn and soybean areas saw only 35% of normal rains over the past 30 days, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Some look for Brazil soybean crop near 128 million metric tons vs USDA 133. February-March soybean exports were at 10.5 million tons versus 15.6 million last year.

Why the big selloff in the grain markets? “I don’t know if there’s one reason,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “Part of me says soybeans rallied $6 a bushel without any real significant correction. Corn rallied more than $2 a bushel just from its August low, again with few corrections. I think this kind of thing is inevitable.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are expecting choppy trade today “with lots of questions worldwide about higher tariffs and uncertain production totals,” Ami L. …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Argentina’s bottom line is mostly good,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Last week’s rainfall was well distributed, although not enough to fully …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market was vulnerable to liquidation today as there is “healthy estimated fund length” in the market, CHS Hedging said. There is also…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat futures traded lower under pressure from the lower corn and soybean prices, according to ADM Investor Services. There are some concerns …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

U.S. corn export prices are the lowest in the world, and demand is not being rationed, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. South Americ…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Big demand from China may help support more buying while Ukraine eyes corn export restrictions and the Argentine government weighs higher expo…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News