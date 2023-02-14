Mexico has scrapped its planned ban on GMO corn imports on animal feed and industrial use, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. This move was approved in a government decree yesterday afternoon. The move comes amid pressure from U.S. officials. They’re still planning on prohibiting GMO corn for human consumption as well as glyphosate. “I wouldn’t say this is positive for the U.S. corn market, but it takes away one risk off the table,” he said.
Reuters reports that the port community in Odesa has received warning from military officials of a high risk of naval mines drifting along the coast and washing ashore.
Deciding which factors the trade may find important one day and discount another has been a trading challenge, but the next six weeks will be news filled with U.S. acreage forecasts, the completion of the South American growing season and what Russia will do before the March 19 Black Sea export agreement renewal deadline, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. “It is unlikely all of these factors will be either bullish or bearish, so expect more choppy trade ahead,” he said.