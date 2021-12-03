 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mild reports of COVID strain easing traders

Mild reports of COVID strain easing traders

Early reports that the new Omicron strain of the Covid virus is having a milder impact on patients is helping settle outside markets and trader anxiety, allowing participants to resume a ‘risk on’ approach to trading, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Grain markets have recovered as well as outside markets, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “It could have been a lot worse,” he said.

The Southern Plains are dry, southern Brazil and Argentina are drying, eastern Australia is getting rains and Europe is normal, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The European Union is normal and Russia is drying. Three Brazilian states that account for 40% of the country’s soybean acres are also drying.

The U.S. administration is planning to release in the coming days the amount of biofuels oil refiners must blend into their fuel mix for this year and next year, Reuters reported.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures closed higher and strong U.S. domestic corn basis was a factor, according to ADM Investor Services. Favorable ethanol margins and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended higher, ending three days of concern over the Omicron strain of the COVID virus, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market plummeted on spillover weakness in the wheat and crude oil markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Uncertainty appeare…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Reaction to news of a new variant COVID strain in South Africa gave both end users and professional traders a chance to buy corn futures on Fr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The USDA will release the October crush report with soybeans expected at an average estimate of 195.3 million bushels, according to Bloomberg.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded lower in sympathy with the wheat market, a strong U.S. dollar and rain in South America over the weekend, according to …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News