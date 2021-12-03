Mild reports of COVID strain easing traders

Early reports that the new Omicron strain of the Covid virus is having a milder impact on patients is helping settle outside markets and trader anxiety, allowing participants to resume a ‘risk on’ approach to trading, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Grain markets have recovered as well as outside markets, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “It could have been a lot worse,” he said.
The Southern Plains are dry, southern Brazil and Argentina are drying, eastern Australia is getting rains and Europe is normal, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The European Union is normal and Russia is drying. Three Brazilian states that account for 40% of the country’s soybean acres are also drying.
The U.S. administration is planning to release in the coming days the amount of biofuels oil refiners must blend into their fuel mix for this year and next year, Reuters reported.