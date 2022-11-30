 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mixed crop markets led by soy, wheat

“Grain futures closed the day out mixed with corn lower, but higher soybean and wheat futures,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The biggest industry news was that the U.S. House had enough votes to approve a bill to block the potential rail strike. This morning there were 308 deliveries for corn, 1,236 for Chicago wheat, 1,114 for Mpls wheat, and 500 for soybean oil.”

Analysts are watching global weather, especially dry conditions in Argentina. “Argentina is dry,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Brazil weather is favorable except S Brazil is dry. Cold weather is expected in Russia and Ukraine. EU is dry with colder temps next week. US rains in PNW, Delta and SE. US south plains is dry. US Midwest is cold.”

Corn

“Export inspections came in at 11.9 mln bu.,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Though not unexpected, it still is reflective of poor sales and indi…

Grain markets start week quietly

"As expected we started the week out with little to no fresh news in the grain world,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The macro sector …

Corn

USDA weekly export sales for corn totaled 1.850 mil tons old crop, and 628,000 tons new crop 23/24. The big sales to Mexico are noteworthy, sa…

Corn

Corn is supported by strong U.S. domestic cash basis and lack of new U.S. farmer selling plus drier than normal conditions across Argentina an…

Corn

U.S. plans to take legal steps against Mexico’s decision to ban GMO corn imports by 2024. There is an ongoing energy policy dispute between th…

Rail strike may be avoided

It appears that congressional action will remove the risk of a strike of which the deadline is December 9, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Corn

The corn market is lacking any news providing significant direction, CHS Hedging said. “Chinese corn markets were down 6-7 cents overnight,” t…

