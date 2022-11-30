Mixed crop markets led by soy, wheat

People are also reading…
“Grain futures closed the day out mixed with corn lower, but higher soybean and wheat futures,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The biggest industry news was that the U.S. House had enough votes to approve a bill to block the potential rail strike. This morning there were 308 deliveries for corn, 1,236 for Chicago wheat, 1,114 for Mpls wheat, and 500 for soybean oil.”
Analysts are watching global weather, especially dry conditions in Argentina. “Argentina is dry,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Brazil weather is favorable except S Brazil is dry. Cold weather is expected in Russia and Ukraine. EU is dry with colder temps next week. US rains in PNW, Delta and SE. US south plains is dry. US Midwest is cold.”