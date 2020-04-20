"We had a mixed day in the grain markets with the wheat trading higher on crop worries in the EU, Black Sea Region and the U.S. HRW crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The row crops suffered from steep losses in the energy markets. The U.S. shuffles the deck chairs as to how best to approach the reopening of the country.”
Soybeans were seeing concerns about meat production and demand, Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. Lack of new China buys of U.S. soybean offered resistance and concern about U.S. meat production and demand is weighing on soymeal. The U.S. Midwest forecast calls for better U.S. planting weather.