It was a fairly mixed day for crop markets to close the trading week.
“The markets were mixed with the corn and wheat markets higher while the soybean market finished a few cents lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Equity markets were lower on a day of volatile trade.”
“The soy complex moved lower without much fresh news and just continued to follow yesterday’s trend that set a bearish tone after the USDA reported net sales cancellations,” Total Farm Marketing said. “While soybeans did end lower on the week, they are still relatively range-bound with support coming from Argentina’s crop, which is rated worse every week.”