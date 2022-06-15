 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mixed markets persist Wednesday

"Grain markets closed today out mixed but leaned lower and macro markets are mixed this afternoon,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Fed’s increased interest rates by .75% as they project a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come. This is the biggest rate increase made by the U.S. central bank since 1994.”

Traders are processing the latest corn acreage estimates. “Informa estimated US 2022 corn acres at 91.0 mln acres versus USDA March estimate of 89.4 mln and 93.3 mln last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “They estimated US 2022 corn crop near 15.1 bln bushels vs 14.93 bln last year.”

Soybeans

The first national soybean condition score came in at 70% good-to-excellent as expected vs 62% last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Wheat

September wheat closed lower on the session but up from the lows, according to The Hightower Report.

Weather forecasts coming into play

Crop markets were led by soybeans today, with corn following suit, largely led by a “threatening long-term forecast,” CHS Hedging said. The fr…

Corn

North Dakota still has 10% of its intended acreage unplanted, while 88% of the US corn crop is emerged vs 78% last week, according to Total Fa…

Corn

Corn markets moved lower but climbed up off the daily lows. “Futures spend a good portion of the day lower as the soybean complex and wheat fu…

Corn

There was only one other time when corn was $7 and the stock market collapsed, and it was 2008, and it did not end well for the corn market, s…

