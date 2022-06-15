Mixed markets persist Wednesday

"Grain markets closed today out mixed but leaned lower and macro markets are mixed this afternoon,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Fed’s increased interest rates by .75% as they project a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come. This is the biggest rate increase made by the U.S. central bank since 1994.”
Traders are processing the latest corn acreage estimates. “Informa estimated US 2022 corn acres at 91.0 mln acres versus USDA March estimate of 89.4 mln and 93.3 mln last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “They estimated US 2022 corn crop near 15.1 bln bushels vs 14.93 bln last year.”