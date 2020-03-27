Grain Markets are mixed this morning with wheat and soybeans higher and corn lower as traders continue to gauge how the coronavirus will impact the movement of product, and demand, says Allendale. This all comes as USDA gets set to release their big Prospective Plantings and Grain Stocks reports early next week.
CHS Hedging says the corn market “has traded two-sided in a relatively quiet overnight session as the market consolidates ahead of next week’s USDA acres report. Average trade estimate is 94.328 million with a range of 92.5 to 96.4 million.