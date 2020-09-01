With large carryover and yield surveys for corn which are still showing an average of 179.61 bu./acre and soybeans averaging 52.9 bu./acre, prices could be in trouble, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
It’s raining in parts of Iowa and Illinois right now, he said this morning.
“It’s my experience that it’s tough to trade a drought when it’s raining,” he said.
However, Brady Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors, said, “For the driest areas of Iowa and northern Illinois, this summer was actually drier than the drought of 2012. The trade is trying to figure out if all the yield loss is priced in and if the drought and storm loss has been fairly valued at these levels.”
Forecasts continue to show cooler temps for much of the Midwest with precipitation not seen as widely as it is needed, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging, said this morning.