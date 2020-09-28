“Grain markets saw a bout of technical trade amidst row crop harvest activity with mostly favorable weather across the US Midwest,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wheat was mostly higher on concerns of dryness in the Black Sea Region (Russian and Ukraine). China will be on holiday this week as they prep for the mid-week start of their “Golden Week” holiday.”
“(Soybean) Yield results are mixed, yet we would argue most are running better than expected as many farmers braced for lower yields due to dry Aug. weather,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Export inspections remain strong at 44.5 mln bushels and are 54% ahead of a year ago. The bigger picture perspective is supportive on the demand side of the coin, it’s now a matter of supply.”