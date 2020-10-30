“The grains saw a mixed day ahead of the weekend from month-end positioning, deliveries, month-end positioning and outside market influences,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market awaits the US Presidential election next week and will be watching for news of reported virus cases announced over the weekend.”
Analysts were watching export news and soybean crush trends as the week wrapped up. “Exporters reported the sale of 121,500 tonnes of US soybeans for unknown destination,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “For the monthly soybean crush report, traders see September crush near 5.14 mln tonnes, or 171.3 mln bushels.”