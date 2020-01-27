“The grain markets took a hit early in the session on uncertainty over the Chinese virus that has spread over various countries, including the US,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wheat and soybeans saw additional pressure from lack of Chinese purchases after the signing of the Phase One Trade Agreement. China is on the Lunar New Year Holiday this week.”
“The corn market, as well as the majority of markets, were under strong selling pressure throughout the session, as global markets went into a ‘risk-off’ trade with fears of the spread of the coronavirus in China,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Concerns regarding global growth due to this virus weighed heavily on stock markets, as well as energy markets today.”