More relief may be on the way

COVID-19 relief for producers may be broadened by the USDA, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said, however, that would need to e approved by the Biden administration. “(They) will have to wait until April for the Biden administration to complete reviews and release funds,” she said.
There are concerns with the recent outbreak of African Swine Fever in China that there could be a decrease in the amount of corn needed in the Asian nation, Uhrich said.
The next major report looming in the markets is the USAD Prospective Plantings and March grain stocks report on March 31.