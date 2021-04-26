“The Bulls are getting fed every day,” Jacob Christy of The Andersons said today as grain prices start the week on an upward trend.
A good mix of rain and sunshine is expected in the Midwest with near to above average temperatures this week giving a boost to planting, ADM Investor Services said this morning.
More volatile prices may be ahead as the daily price limits for Chicago Board of Trade grain and soy futures expand in May, CME Group Inc., parent of the exchange, said late last week. The new limits go into effect on May 2. Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report this morning. “For corn futures, the daily limit will move to 40 cents/ bu., from the current 25 cents. Limits for CBOT SRW wheat futures and K.C. HRW wheat futures will rise to 45 cents, from 40 cents. For soybeans, the daily limit will widen to $1 per bushel, from 70 cents currently. The limit for soymeal futures will expand to $30 per short ton, from $25, and the soyoil limit will rise to 3.5 cents per pound, from 2.5 cents,” TFM said.