Most grains show green Thursday

  Updated

Grain markets are trading higher on "good demand, technicals and spillover strength in outside markets," Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. "U.S. stocks traded higher on easing concerns of Russia defaulting on creditor payments. Prices drew support from technicals and a bit of bargain hunting."

Energy markets also saw prices rise, with oil moving back over $100 per barrel, with shortages possible from the Russian market, Heesch said. "The U.S. dollar weakened against the Euro and less than feared rate hike announced by the Federal Reserve yesterday."

