Multiple factors benefiting grain markets

There are a number of factors are driving the ag market rally, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. An expectation of money flow as a hedge against inflation; the profitability of U.S. corn and soybean processing; dryness in parts of South America; and continued drought in the United States are all friendly factors. “This is an interesting rally,” he said. “It seems to be a multitude of factors.”
The Environmental Protection Agency recently released a report detailing widespread alleged dicamba damage from the 2021 season but said the agency cannot move fast enough to make regulatory changes to dicamba use by the 2022 spray season. "The regulatory tools that the Agency could use to address the extent and severity of the alleged dicamba related incidents are unlikely to be fully implemented by the 2022 growing season due to the statutory processes the Agency is required to follow," the EPA's summary of its report stated.