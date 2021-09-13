 Skip to main content
Natural gas hitting highs

Natural gas took the headlines in commodity markets today, Total Farm Marketing said, as futures are on a “steady climb higher.” The market is now at its highest point in 8 years, with a tight supply picture, combined with the impacts of Hurricane Ida. “Domestic demand is growing, and with winter around the corner, the competition for supplies only accelerates the price move.”

Grain trade was mixed today as export inspections “are on the low side” as facilities recover from Hurricane Ida, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.

