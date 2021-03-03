New ASF reports threaten grain exports to China

China has confirmed another African swine fever outbreak, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The government referenced a case that involved only 36 animals. “There has recently been quite a bit of chatter and concern about resurgence of this disease,” he said. Some analysts believe that up to 20% of the breeding herd in China was affected over the winter. “That would be a negative for grain and oilseed demand,” he said.
“The markets are turning a bit more sideways, waiting for the first release of the two major USDA crop reports later this month,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
In Argentina, net drying will still continue in most of the region through March 10, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Last evening’s GFS model run removed rain in much of the nation March 15-17. Rain in Brazil will be beneficial for crop development; however, the south will be notably wet through Saturday leading to some fieldwork delays. Far southern and interior southern Brazil are likely to trend drier next week which will benefit fieldwork advancement.