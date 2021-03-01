New ASF strain could impact grain exports

African swine fever concerns have returned in China. Chinese scientists have apparently discovered new strains of ASF, which may be less severe but more transmittable, according to Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “That certainly could be a negative for corn and soybean demand,” he said.
Argentina crop areas are facing another 10 days of net drying, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Weekend weather was dry except for a few locations. Rain potentials are advertised to increase after March 12 in portions of the nation buy confidence is low. Southern Brazil dryness will be eased this week with timely rain for the next ten days. The recent dry weather was very good for advancing soybean maturation and harvest progress as well as the planting of Safrinha corn, but rain coming up could slow farming activity and raise some concern over the speed in which harvesting and planting advance.
“A casual observer could argue that corn and soybean exports will face headwinds in 2021 since the index strength implies that U.S. exports become less price competitive,” said Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg, lead grain and farm supply economist with CoBank. “But this was not the case in 2020 nor is it expected to be in 2021 due to Chinese demand.”